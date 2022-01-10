Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €123.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €123.00 ($139.77) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.79 ($117.94).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €95.60 ($108.64) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($109.53). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

