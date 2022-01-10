Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $89.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 42,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

