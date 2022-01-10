Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,184.00

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,184 ($15.95) and last traded at GBX 1,183.39 ($15.95), with a volume of 106708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,168 ($15.74).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,105.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,079.81. The stock has a market cap of £780.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

