Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Declines By 26.7%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JETMF opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

