Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,813,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OPTI opened at $0.01 on Monday. Optec International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Optec International Company Profile

Optec International, Inc is a worldwide distributor of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer and third-generation OPTIMUM LED lighting solutions. It provides green technologies for continued reduction of fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on June 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

