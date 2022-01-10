Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 33,021 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 473.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,135,000 after purchasing an additional 230,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,537,000 after purchasing an additional 252,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,887,000 after purchasing an additional 254,873 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $62.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.56.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

