Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,169 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD opened at $237.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,191 shares of company stock worth $11,789,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.