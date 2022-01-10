Swiss National Bank Has $33.35 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,429 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of XPeng worth $33,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 227.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 88.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in XPeng by 103.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in XPeng by 53.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,646,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of XPEV opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 7.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

