Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,729 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,788,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,171,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT opened at $134.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.