Novare Capital Management LLC Has $26.69 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Apple stock opened at $172.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day moving average of $152.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

