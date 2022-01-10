Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,562 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after buying an additional 432,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after buying an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,009,000 after buying an additional 721,089 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Regions Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,853,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,925,000 after buying an additional 1,061,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.