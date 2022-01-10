State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $22.89 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $22,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

GPC stock opened at $138.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

