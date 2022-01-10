Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals by 513.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,294,000 after acquiring an additional 431,029 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $325.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.22 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.95 and a 200 day moving average of $344.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.20.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

