Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,181 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $73,281,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $80,243,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

HIG opened at $72.06 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.