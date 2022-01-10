Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $10.06 Million Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,279,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Coty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Coty by 111,779.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 17.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

