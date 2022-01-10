Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 5,386 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $328.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $249.48 and a one year high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

