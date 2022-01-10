State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $21,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,775,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 35.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $483.59 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $524.25 and its 200 day moving average is $496.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 126.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

