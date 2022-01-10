Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,465 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Annaly Capital Management worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after buying an additional 6,308,933 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after buying an additional 3,878,792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after buying an additional 3,841,128 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after buying an additional 2,785,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after buying an additional 2,688,642 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

