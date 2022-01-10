Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE:UDR opened at $58.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.06, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.