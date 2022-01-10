State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,710 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $22,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,057,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after acquiring an additional 791,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $35.97 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

