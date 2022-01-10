ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of ArcelorMittal worth $20,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 40.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 29,247.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 152,381 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.15.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

