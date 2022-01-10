Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,807 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Carter’s worth $18,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 265.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 16.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $9,698,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $98.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $3,197,789.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

