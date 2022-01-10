Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,776,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,832,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,048,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,552,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.41. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.