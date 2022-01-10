Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,227 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $38.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.80. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DRNA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.