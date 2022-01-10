The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,282 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

