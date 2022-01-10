Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of RBB Bancorp worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $246,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $318,000. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $27.00 on Monday. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $27.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $526.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

