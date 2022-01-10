Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after acquiring an additional 598,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Envista by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Envista by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,446 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Envista by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,676,000 after purchasing an additional 94,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Envista by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,482,000 after purchasing an additional 70,471 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVST opened at $44.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.75. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

