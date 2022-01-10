iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $108.42 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.48.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

