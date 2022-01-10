Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 114.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6,294.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $159.85 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

