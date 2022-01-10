Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 177.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

IWX stock opened at $71.02 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

