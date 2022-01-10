Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,165 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $221.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $156.02 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.69.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

