Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 105,813 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,813 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Ballard Power Systems worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $11.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

