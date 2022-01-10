Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $13.40 Million Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439,790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,744,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,902,000 after acquiring an additional 462,799 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,816,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,735 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,124,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,789,000. 38.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.68.

MLCO stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

