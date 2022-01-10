Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,032 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of Radian Group worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,555,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,702 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Radian Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Radian Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 976,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

RDN stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

