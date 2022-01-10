Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of NiSource worth $37,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NYSE:NI opened at $27.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.08 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

