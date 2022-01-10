X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.47). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XFOR opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

