Analysts Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) PT at $58.80

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $21.41 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

