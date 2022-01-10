PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 43.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,619,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $59.93 on Monday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $63.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

