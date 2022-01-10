Asana (NYSE:ASAN) & Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Head-To-Head Survey

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Asana alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Asana and Cloudflare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 0 5 7 0 2.58 Cloudflare 1 9 13 0 2.52

Asana presently has a consensus target price of $83.92, indicating a potential upside of 37.07%. Cloudflare has a consensus target price of $159.24, indicating a potential upside of 48.82%. Given Cloudflare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than Asana.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -77.59% -199.15% -31.65% Cloudflare -36.83% -13.32% -6.67%

Risk & Volatility

Asana has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudflare has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asana and Cloudflare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $227.00 million 50.28 -$211.71 million ($1.53) -40.01 Cloudflare $431.06 million 79.87 -$119.37 million ($0.70) -152.85

Cloudflare has higher revenue and earnings than Asana. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Asana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Cloudflare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cloudflare beats Asana on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery, intelligent routing, and mobile software development kit, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, and always online solutions that enhances Internet experience and allows customers to run their digital operations efficiently. Further, the company provides Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to Cloudflare's network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it offers developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, and analytics; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer application to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers designed to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. It has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. and JD Cloud & AI. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.