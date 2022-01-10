Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

SPR opened at $47.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

