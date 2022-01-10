SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,321 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.39% of SSR Mining worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.