Deutsche Bank AG Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $48,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.57.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $172.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.81 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.04 and its 200-day moving average is $156.89. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

