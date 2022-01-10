Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stake Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 29.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 38.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $106.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.97. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

