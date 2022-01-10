Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,732 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WWE opened at $50.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

