APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 1.2% in the second quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of APA by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 35.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Stifel Europe raised their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.39.

NASDAQ APA opened at $29.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.73. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

