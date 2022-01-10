Keybank National Association OH Invests $615,000 in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.31% of Orange County Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth $499,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth $632,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth $22,063,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:OBT opened at $41.69 on Monday. Orange County Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $18.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Orange County Bancorp Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

