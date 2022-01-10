Keybank National Association OH Has $640,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.70.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $67.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of -50.76, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

