Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Down 19.8% in December

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Akbank T.A.S. from 11.50 to 12.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $1.08 on Monday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

