Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Update

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,400 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 471,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.7 days.

Beach Energy stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

Separately, upgraded Beach Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

