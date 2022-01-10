Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,200 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 757,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.8 days.

Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. Chubu Electric Power has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

Get Chubu Electric Power alerts:

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the supply of electricity, gas, and on-site energy. It also deals with overseas consulting and investment, real estate management, and information technology (IT) business. It operates through the following segments: Miraiz, Power Grid, JERA, and Others. The Miraiz segment handles the development of energy services centered on gas and power.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.